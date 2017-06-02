

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are warning the public about some lost or stolen medication left on a city bus.

Officers say a bottle of methadone was left on a Number 33 bus Wednesday at around 5:45 p.m.

It was in the pocket of a burgundy Danier leather jacket

Police warn if taken, methadone can potentially be fatal.

Winnipeg Transit has been notified and anyone with information should call police.