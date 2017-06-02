Featured
Police warn about lost or stolen methadone
A bottle of methadone is seen in Surrey, B.C. Wednesday, July 3, 2013. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, June 2, 2017 6:51AM CST
Winnipeg police are warning the public about some lost or stolen medication left on a city bus.
Officers say a bottle of methadone was left on a Number 33 bus Wednesday at around 5:45 p.m.
It was in the pocket of a burgundy Danier leather jacket
Police warn if taken, methadone can potentially be fatal.
Winnipeg Transit has been notified and anyone with information should call police.