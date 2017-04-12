Police in Winnipeg are warning the public about lost medication.

On Fri., Apr. 7, police were notified that several types of medication had been lost. They were last seen on a Winnipeg Transit bus in the area of Empress St. and Ellice Ave.

Police said the medication poses a significant risk to the public if ingested.

The medications missing are:

  • Apo-Quetiapine 300mg - 60 pills
  • Teva-Rabeprazole EC 20mg - 30 pills
  • Apo-Paroxetine 20mg - 60 pills
  • Tylenol with Codeine NO3 30mg - 60 pills
  • Novo-Loperamide 2MG – Unknown quantity
  • Apo-Lorazepam 2mg - 60 pills

If you find this medication, you are asked to contact police at 204-986-6222.