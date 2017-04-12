Featured
Police warn of missing meds
Winnipeg police were notified on Apr. 7 that several types of medication had been lost. (File)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017 6:25AM CST
Police in Winnipeg are warning the public about lost medication.
On Fri., Apr. 7, police were notified that several types of medication had been lost. They were last seen on a Winnipeg Transit bus in the area of Empress St. and Ellice Ave.
Police said the medication poses a significant risk to the public if ingested.
The medications missing are:
- Apo-Quetiapine 300mg - 60 pills
- Teva-Rabeprazole EC 20mg - 30 pills
- Apo-Paroxetine 20mg - 60 pills
- Tylenol with Codeine NO3 30mg - 60 pills
- Novo-Loperamide 2MG – Unknown quantity
- Apo-Lorazepam 2mg - 60 pills
If you find this medication, you are asked to contact police at 204-986-6222.