Police in Winnipeg are warning the public about lost medication.

On Fri., Apr. 7, police were notified that several types of medication had been lost. They were last seen on a Winnipeg Transit bus in the area of Empress St. and Ellice Ave.



Police said the medication poses a significant risk to the public if ingested.



The medications missing are:

Apo-Quetiapine 300mg - 60 pills

Teva-Rabeprazole EC 20mg - 30 pills

Apo-Paroxetine 20mg - 60 pills

Tylenol with Codeine NO3 30mg - 60 pills

Novo-Loperamide 2MG – Unknown quantity

Apo-Lorazepam 2mg - 60 pills

If you find this medication, you are asked to contact police at 204-986-6222.