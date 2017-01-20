

An officer from Dakota Ojibway Police Service has been cleared of any wrongdoing after being accused of breaking a suspects wrist.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said on May 19, 2016 DOPS officers were called to a home on Long Plain First Nation, where the homeowner was trying to stop her son from breaking into the residence.

When police arrived, they found the suspect had been trying to get in through a broken window and was bleeding from several lacerations, the unit said.

According to the IIU, he was arrested, handcuffed and taken to Portage la Prairie hospital, where he was seen by a doctor because he complained of a sore wrist. However, the unit said his his left wrist was examined and x-rayed, but no fracture or dislocation was identified.

The next day in provincial court, the suspect claimed DOPS officers had broken his wrist. Once this allegation of a serious injury was made, the IIU assumed responsibility for the investigation.

The unit determined the suspect did not suffer any fractured bones to his left wrist or arm and therefore, did not suffer a serious injury.

The IIU concluded the force used by the officer involved was reasonable in the circumstances.