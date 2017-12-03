

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - A new survey suggests the vast majority of Canadians favours a ban on guns in urban areas.

According to the automated phone poll, conducted by Ekos Research Associates for The Canadian Press, 69 per cent of those surveyed agreed with the idea there should be a strict ban on guns in urban areas.

The highest support was in the province of Quebec, where 76 per cent said they'd support such a policy, while the lowest was in Alberta, with 48 per cent in favour.

The survey of 2,287 Canadians was carried out Nov. 10-30 and is considered accurate within plus or minus 2.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

None of the federal political parties is proposing such a policy though the poll suggests there is support for the idea across the political spectrum -- including 56 per cent of Conservatives, traditionally the party most opposed to gun control.

The Liberal government is currently drafting legislation to move ahead with some of its campaign promises on the issue, including greater restrictions on handguns and assault weapons.