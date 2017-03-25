

CTV Winnipeg





A local hardware store in Winnipeg may have to close up shop.

Pollock's Hardware on Osborne Street is in danger of shutting down.

The store's manager, Mike Wolchock, said the shop isn't making money and it's becoming a burden on the Main Street location.

The co-op board and the Osborne landlord have set a deadline of April 1 for staff to decide whether they will renew the lease, but staff believe it's a staple in the neighborhood and hope the community will show its support.

"In any community there’s, you know, a barbershop, a bakery, different businesses, and people go there and shop there because hopefully they like the person that’s running it or they own it. And here, it’s the same deal," said Wolchock.

Wolchock said in order to stay open, the store needs to make $440 in sales every day for the next week.

The Osborne Street store opened in 2013.