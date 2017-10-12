The province has updated its running list of facilities closed for health reasons to include a high-end spa.

A dozen Manitoba pools or whirlpools have been closed this year due to “inadequate water quality,” including a pool at Thermea by Nordik Spa-Nature and two pools and a whirlpool at Canad Inns Destination Centre Transcona in the month of September alone. Those facilities reopened within a day or two.

Food service facilities that closed in recent months include Lian Xing on Henderson in August for “temperature abuse of potentially hazardous foods” and Dowon Restaurant on Pembina Highway in July for multiple reasons, including failing “totake effective measures against the entry of pests” and serving “food that was prepared under insanitary conditions.” Both restaurants have since reopened.

The province posts information about food, swimming and body modification establishment closures online for a period of one year following the closure.

The full list can be found online here.