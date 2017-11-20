

CTV Winnipeg





The province has closed a swath of roads and highways northwest of Winnipeg due to “poor winter driving conditions.”

Highway 6 is closed from the Perimeter Highway to PR 248, Highway 7 is closed from the Perimeter to Arborg, PR 236 is closed between Highway 6 and Stonewall and PR 67 is closed between Highways 6 and 7.

The province says not all closures will be marked or barricaded.

Up to date information about road and highway closures throughout the province can be found on the Manitoba 511 website.