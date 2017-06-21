Featured
Pope pledges more than $500,000 in South Sudan aid
The money will go to help fund two hospitals run by the Combonian missionary sisters. (File image)
VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis is offering 460,000 euros (more than $500,000) in aid for South Sudan to help finance two hospitals, a school and farm equipment.
Francis had hoped to visit South Sudan in October to draw attention to the plight of its people faced with starvation and civil war, but called off the trip because the conditions wouldn't permit it.
Cardinal Peter Turkson, Francis' point-man for peace and refugee issues, said Wednesday the aid project aims to show his personal solidarity with South Sudan's people.
The money will go to help fund two hospitals run by the Combonian missionary sisters, a primary school run by a humanitarian group "Solidarity with South Sudan" and an agricultural project run by the Vatican's Caritas foundation.
