Isaac Henry walks and works downtown.

He sees the benefits of taking the 40-year-old barricades down at Portage and Main.

"I think it would make it a lot easier because not a lot of people use the you know underground concourse," said Henry.

But Jeff Rigaux worries about mixing traffic with pedestrians.

"There would be safety concerns for sure with people crossing there," said Rigaux.

Around the corner at Winnipeg City Hall, the same discussion is taking place.

Following a day of debate, council voted 10 to 5 to spend $3.5 million on repairs and design work at the intersection. The upgrades could lead to pedestrians crossing there down the road.

"We want to see a downtown where we have many more people living downtown, we have a safer downtown, because there's a lot more eyes on the ground," said Mayor Brian Bowman.

The city's upgrades will coincide with work being done by building owners at the intersection, who are on board with tearing down the cement barriers.

"In order to have that economic activity and that vibrancy you got to have people walking around," said Rosanne Hill-Blaisdell of Harvard Developments.

Of the cost, $2 million will come from the road repair budget. Mayor Bowman says that's appropriate because the project will see improvements to Portage and Main.

Not everyone agrees.

"Ask drivers if after it's open if it's an improvement, I would argue clearly it's not," said Jeff Browaty, councillor for North Kildonan.

Bus drivers packed the council gallery over concerns the plan will cause transit delays, leading to violent disputes between passengers and drivers. That's not their only worry.

"The potential is there for a fatality or you know at the very least a pedestrian collision and no nobody wants that," said John Callahan from the Amalgamated Transit Union.

The mayor cautions the intersection is not opening up overnight. A plan must first come forward that outlines how traffic and transit impacts can be smoothed out.

"Concerns have been raised about traffic, and transit, we need time to consider those in a thoughtful way,” said Bowman.

A consultant report says it could cost the city at least $11.6 million dollars to actually reopen the intersection.