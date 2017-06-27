

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP are searching for an armed suspect after a stolen vehicle carrying multiple firearms was reported in the Portage la Prairie area.

Police said they responded to the report of a stolen vehicle entering the area on Tuesday. Initial reports were that there were multiple firearms inside the vehicle.

The Mounties said the vehicle was stopped at Panko’s Food Store on Saskatchewan Avenue West. Two females were arrested, but one man ran off, reportedly armed with a long gun.

Portage la Prairie RCMP and a neighbouring detachment are searching for the man. They ask all residents to stay inside their homes and report any suspicious activity.

Area schools are also in lockdown. Portage la Prairie School Division Superintendent Todd Cuddington said they initiated a lockdown procedure at around 2:45 p.m. and are currently in a hold and secure. However, there are still classes in session.

Cuddington said there are also a number of students out of school for field trips. Arrangements are being made to keep students away from the schools, either on buses or by staying at the location of the field trips, until the lockdown is over.