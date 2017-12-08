A shooting that sent three people to hospital in Portage la Prairie on Saturday has left one victim with no recollection of the incident.

RCMP responded to a shooting at a residence in Portage la Prairie around 5 a.m., Saturday.

John Rufus Prince, one of the victims in the early morning shooting at a home on Royal Road North, says one moment everything was fine and the next thing he knew he woke up in the hospital.

"All I know is I almost died," Prince said doctors had to preform open heart surgery to repair a nick in his heart.

This is just one in a series of shooting incidents in Portage La Prairie in recent days.

RCMP say they responded to three shootings in six days.

Portage La Prairie RCMP have increased resources to patrol in the area.

“In the early morning hours, we’re going to be stopping people driving around, walking around,” said Staff Sgt. Rob Vachon, Portage la Prairie RCMP Detachment Commander. “I don’t care if they get stopped several times in one hour.”

Portage la Prairie Mayor Irvine Ferris says the recent wave of shootings is not indicative of the character of this community.

“This does not represent Portage La Prairie. This is not who we are. However sometimes bad things happen to good communities.”