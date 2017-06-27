Featured
Portion of $41M for new buses could be used for shortfall: transit
Transit officials said they may have to use some of the money earmarked for new buses to backfill a $5 million shortfall. (File Image)
Published Tuesday, June 27, 2017 9:40AM CST
The city has $41 million on the table for 75 new buses, but they might not all roll into Winnipeg.
The public works committee initially approved the deal to buy the new buses.
However, transit officials said they may have to use some of the money to backfill a $5 million shortfall. That would mean part of the bus order would be scaled back.
This comes after the Pallister government ended a 50-50 transit funding deal with the city earlier this year.
