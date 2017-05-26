Featured
Portion of Perimeter Highway closed due to crash
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 6:40PM CST
Last Updated Friday, May 26, 2017 6:41PM CST
A part of the Perimeter Highway has been closed due to a multi-vehicle collision.
Around 6 p.m. on Friday, roads between Portage Avenue and Roblin Boulevard were closed off because of a crash.
A motorcycle and truck appear to have been involved in the collision.
CTV News will update this story as more information becomes available.
