Portion of skating trail re-opens in time for Festival closing
Published Saturday, February 25, 2017 2:14PM CST
Winter has returned to Winnipeg just in time for the last weekend of Festival du Voyageur.
On Saturday, the Red River Mutual Trail announced it had reopened a portion of the skating path. About one kilometre is now open on the Red River from the Forks Historic Port to the Norwood Bridge.
The Assiniboine River portion of the skating trail, however, is closed for the season, The Forks said in a news release.
The Canopy rink at The Forks hasalso reopened, but on-land skating trails and rinks, snowboarding and tobogganing are closed for the season.
“We have no idea how long we’re going to be able to keep the trail open this time but we’re considering this a bonus to our winter season so encourage everyone who thought they missed it to get out and enjoy this weekend and hopefully beyond,” said Paul Jordan, CEO of The Forks North Portage Partnership.
Temperatures on Saturday have returned to seasonal normals after a long stretch of unseasonably warm days that saw highs above zero.
There is a chance of some flurries on Saturday and Sunday, and temperatures in Winnipeg will remain in the minus-single digits until about mid-week, when we’ll see temperatures drop back into the double digits.
