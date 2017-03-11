The maker of a brand of nut butter issued a recall over possible E. coli contamination.

The recall applies to several varieties of I.M. Healthy brand SoyNut Butter products, which are sold in stores across the country as well as over the Internet.

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said on its website.

Anyone who bought the product should not consume it and either throw it out or return it to the place they bought it.

Food contaminated with E. coli might not smell or look spoiled, but it can cause serious illness and in severe cases, permanent organ damage or death.

The following products have been recalled:

- I.M. Healthy Creamy SoyNut Butter, 425 g, 6 54989 94020 0

- I.M. Healthy Chunky SoyNut Butter 425 g, 6 54989 95020 9

- I.M. Healthy Unsweetened SoyNut Butter 425 g, 6 54989 96020 8

- I.M. Healthy Honey SoyNut Butter 425 g, 6 54989 97020 7

- I.M. Healthy Chocolate SoyNut Butter 425 g, 6 54989 98020 6