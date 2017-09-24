

CTV Winnipeg





Early Sunday morning an injured man was found lying in the roadway by two people passing by.

At approximately 1:45 a.m. Winnipeg Police Service and emergency services responded to a 43-year-old man that police believe to be the victim of a hit and run.

Investigators said the man was transported to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

“Coward is probably the right word to call an individual that commits this kind of crime,” said Const. Jay Murray.

Murray said the two individuals that found the man lying in the street attempted to block and divert traffic.

Investigators were on scene for approximately 11 hours before the roads were re-opened at 12:30 p.m.

“Forensic evidence plays a huge role in these investigations so we closed down the roads and will do whatever it takes to leave no stone unturned,” said Murray.

Police ask anyone that was in the area to contact investigators or crime stoppers.