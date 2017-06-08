Featured
Possible tax breaks may be coming for heritage, culture and arts groups
The task force for heritage, culture and the arts said the city should offer rebates and incentives to Exchange District organizations.(File image)
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 12:07PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, June 8, 2017 12:18PM CST
A new report ordered by Mayor Brian Bowman is recommending Winnipeg give tax breaks to arts groups and museums.
The task force for heritage, culture and the arts said the city should offer rebates and incentives to Exchange District organizations.
It recommends property tax rebates for museums located in heritage and historic buildings.
The report suggests the fees for vacant and derelict buildings needs to be changed. Instead of going into general revenue, the money raised from the fees would be used to support heritage projects.
The task force also says capital and maintenance funds needs to be created to assist the arts and culture community and facilities.
A new committee will implement a strategy based on the recommendations.
A news release said the arts, culture and heritage sector contributes $1 billion to Winnipeg’s gross domestic product.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Possible tax breaks may be coming for heritage, culture and arts groups
- Coming deal on national child care will compel provinces to expand services
- Niverville joins list of communities restricting water use amid hot, dry weather
- Rising debt, sizzling housing markets leave Canada more vulnerable: central bank
- Study finds link between domestic violence and some sporting events