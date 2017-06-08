A new report ordered by Mayor Brian Bowman is recommending Winnipeg give tax breaks to arts groups and museums.

The task force for heritage, culture and the arts said the city should offer rebates and incentives to Exchange District organizations.

It recommends property tax rebates for museums located in heritage and historic buildings.

The report suggests the fees for vacant and derelict buildings needs to be changed. Instead of going into general revenue, the money raised from the fees would be used to support heritage projects.

The task force also says capital and maintenance funds needs to be created to assist the arts and culture community and facilities.

A new committee will implement a strategy based on the recommendations.

A news release said the arts, culture and heritage sector contributes $1 billion to Winnipeg’s gross domestic product.