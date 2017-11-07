Private retailers in Manitoba will be allowed to sell marijuana once it's legalized next July.

Premier Brian Pallister announced storefronts will be permitted to sell marijuana and he said he's open to the prospect of online sales.

Pallister says the goal is to put the black market out of business by making marijuana available for 90 per cent of people within a 30-minute drive.

The premier also said there will be no mandated price put on pot to ensure businesses remain competitive enough to undercut gangs and organized crime.

Under the Manitoba plan, marijuana cannot be sold with alcohol.

A request for proposals is being issued for interested business owners.

The province has yet to announce the age restriction on purchasing marijuana.