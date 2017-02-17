There are still weeks left of winter, but you'd never know it if you stepped outside in Winnipeg.

Friday, Winnipeg enjoyed spring-like temperatures and spring like conditions on the roads. Potholes have sprung up across the city, but some streets are faring better than others.

On Pembina Highway near Confusion Corner, the southbound side is flat, relatively dry and nearly pothole free.

It's a different story on the north side. It's filled with a virtual minefield of potholes. The difference between the two sides -- about $12 million.

South Pembina between Grant Avenue and Osborne Street underwent major road rehabilitation this summer. That work was a part of more than $300 million earmarked for road work in the past three city budgets.

"It's something I think Winnipeggers should be proud of," said Public Works Committee Chair Marty Morantz. "They're starting to see, and they will see more fruits of those labours in the years to come."

However, the fruit bowl won't be filled overnight. Coun. Morantz said years of underspending on road repair have left many in poor shape, and time and resources are not infinite.

Adding to the issues is Winnipeg’s climate and a freeze-thaw cycle that is not kind to old, patched over roads.

"When you do a pothole repair, it's very thin in its repair nature," said Jim Berezowsky, Manager of Streets Maintenance. “So, traffic is more or less kicking that back out, until we see the moisture dissipate."

That means it's likely Winnipeg drivers will see a lot more potholes on those unrepaired streets throughout spring.