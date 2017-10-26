

CTV Winnipeg





Thousands of Manitoba Hydro customers found themselves without power following the first wintery storm of the season.

One outage in southeast Manitoba is impacting 5,000 people, hydro said.

The utility is sharing information about the largest outages on Twitter, where it said conditions are making restoration a challenge:

Crews working against weather (& galloping lines, as shown) to restore ASAP. Help us restore faster & report: https://t.co/gbeF0nPIC2 (2/2) pic.twitter.com/8wzubLavFx — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) October 26, 2017

You can find more information about restoration efforts and how to report an outage on Manitoba Hydro’s website.