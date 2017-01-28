

Prairie Mountain Health will be rolling out a take-home opioid antidote to anyone at risk of overdosing.

The naloxone kits will be available at several PMH sites throughout western Manitoba.

Registered nurses—through private conversation with a patient—will determine the risk of an opioid overdose.

PMH said anyone can receive training on overdose prevention, recognition and how to use the kit.

Street Connections has been distributing the opioid antidote in Winnipeg since January 2016.

Initially, the kits will be available at six sites:

- 7th Street Health Access Centre – Brandon

- Brandon Community Health Services Sexual Health Program

- Camperville Primary Health Care Centre

- Dauphin Community Health Services

- Roblin Health Centre

- Swan River Community Health

The Waterhen Primary Health Care Centre will have kits by early February 2017, PMH said.

Police services and first responders in Manitoba have received training on administering the naloxone antidote.

Earlier this month, Manitoba RCMP said they used it to help a man suffering from a suspected fentanyl overdose. Winnipeg police said that between Dec. 29 and Jan. 2 they used naloxone in three separate incidents to revive people who went unconscious.

