A security threat prompted an evacuation of the Manitoba legislature Thursday afternoon.

Near the end of Question Period, MLAs were told to leave the building and the fire alarm sounded to alert government staff as well.

Several emergency vehicles arrived shortly after the alarm.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said it turned out to be a prank call about a toxic substance inside the chamber.

Nothing was found and people were allowed back into the building late Thursday afternoon.

MLAs and staff were lined up on the boulevard on Broadway and Kennedy Street.