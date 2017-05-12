Featured
Premier calls byelection in NDP stronghold of Point Douglas on June 13
Kevin Chief at an announcement when he was the minister of jobs and the economy on Dec. 1, 2015. (File Photo)
Published Friday, May 12, 2017 9:11AM CST
Voters in Point Douglas will cast their ballots on June 13 to fill the seat in the Manitoba legislature left empty after the resignation of NDP MLA Kevin Chief.
Premier Brian Pallister announced the date of the byelection Friday.
Nominations for the constituency will close on May 29. Advance polls will be open from June 3 to 10.
Jodi Moskal, vice-president of Moskal Electric Limited and former chair of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce, won the nomination for the Progressive Conservatives at the end of April.
Bernadette Smith, an advocate for missing and murdered indigenous women, was the only candidate to submit nomination papers for the NDP.
The Liberals nominated John Cacayruan, a former staffer for Liberal MP Maryann Mihychuk.
The Green Party has nominated Sabrina Binesi, who has worked as an executive office assistant in a number of federal and provincial government departments.
Point Douglas has only ever voted NDP, and the opposition party scored its strongest showing there in last year's election, with 58 per cent of the vote.
If the Liberals win the seat, it will give them four seats in the legislature, enough for official party status, which carries additional funding and privileges in the legislature.
With files from The Canadian Press
