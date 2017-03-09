Premier Brian Pallister will call for a coordinated national response to the influx of asylum seekers crossing the Canada-U.S. border

Pallister is expected to make the announcement in the Manitoba Legislature Thursday afternoon.

Representatives of municipal government, local first responders, and non-profit organizations will be present in the gallery.

CTV News will stream the announcement live online at 1:30 p.m.

Manitoba has seen a dramatic increase in the number of people crossing the border on foot near the Emerson border crossing.