Brian Pallister has begun the trek for his reconciliation bike tour today at the Manitoba Legislative Building.

Pallister will cycle 160 kilometres between the original St. Peter’s Reserve in East Selkirk, and the current location of the Peguis First Nation in the Interlake. The premier is expected to complete the bike trip in three days.

“This tour celebrates the history of our province, the centuries of partnerships between Indigenous Manitobans and those that arrived after them,” said Pallister in a news release.

In March, the premier called on Manitobans to write special letters of thanks to honour the 200th anniversary of the Selkirk Treaty.

The premier presented the book of letters to Peguis First Nation Chief Glenn Hudson, recognizing Chief Peguis’ significant contribution to the formation of the province.

“Chief Peguis was pivotal in helping newcomers survive and build a prosperous life for themselves in Manitoba,” said Pallister. “The partnerships he created are the foundation on which our beautiful province was built on and will continue to thrive on.”

Manitobans can follow Pallister's bike journey on social media using the hashtag #PremierPeguisTour.