An overhaul of how Manitoba attracts investment is likely on the way.

Premier Brian Pallister is set to deliver his annual State of the Province address Thursday afternoon.

He's expected to talk about findings in a Deloitte report commissioned by the province on economic development.

In last month's throne speech the Premier promised to restructure economic development in Winnipeg, the capital region, and rural and Northern Manitoba.

Pallister used last year's speech to announce his desire to cut the number of labour bargaining units in health.