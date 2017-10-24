Manitobans will not have not pay a health care premium, for now.

Following an online survey with 18,000 respondents, Premier Brian Pallister says he's ruling out a health care tax for his first term.

He says 89% of people who took the survey rejected the idea of a new tax to pay for increasing health care costs.

The Premier was not clear on whether this will lead to cuts in service but he did say there will be an impact because of a $2.2 billion dollar gap in federal funding he says exists over the next 10 years.

Pallister did not rule out a health care premium in a second term. He says that's when the funding shortfall ramps up.

In other news, the Premier announced his government will unveil its carbon pricing green plan Friday.