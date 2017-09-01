Premier Brian Pallister is dangling a giant carrot to encourage Ottawa to fix the situation in Churchill.

Earlier this year rail service was suspended when the rail line was damaged cutting off the community to key services.

Pallister says he's willing to spend $500 million dollars over the next decade on health care, tourism, infrastructure and economic development for Churchill.

The premier wouldn't be more specific and couldn't say how much of the package was new funding.

But the money is contingent on the Trudeau Government stepping up with funds of its own to fix the rail line.

Omnitrax, the rail line's owner, said repairs could cost up to $60 million dollars and says it won't pay the tab.