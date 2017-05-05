Featured
Price Chopper’s to close, 60 workers will lose jobs
The store will officially close on May 20.
Price Chopper on Stafford Street will shut its doors permanently at the end of May.
The move means around 60 workers will lose their jobs, which is a combination of full-time and part-time positions.
The North West Company, which owns the store, said it's been underperforming.
May 20 will be the last day of business.
