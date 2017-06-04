The colours of the rainbow will paint over downtown Winnipeg the weeklong 30th Winnipeg Pride Festival culminates in the annual Pride Parade.

The parade caps of the weeklong Winnipeg Pride Festival. Sunday began with the pride pancake breakfast at Club 200, organized by youth volunteers, as well as inclusive Sunday worship services in Memorial Park and at Windsor Park United Church.

Before the parade, a rally has been planned before the parade on the steps of the Manitoba Legislature, with guest speakers presenting on current LGBTTQ* awareness issues.

Then thousands of people will march up Memorial Boulevard to Portage Avenue. For the first time in years, the parade will pass through Portage and Main, before ending at The Forks.

This year’s Grand Marshal is Kelly Houle, co-director of Two-Spirited People of Manitoba. The Honourary Youth Marshal is Mason Godwaldt, an 18-year-old transgender youth from Steinbach.



Mason Godwaldt, this year's Honourary Youth Marshal, is shown here at Steinbach's first-ever Pride March in 2016. (File image)

Also represented in this year’s parade will be members of the Winnipeg Police Service. A spokesperson for the service confirmed that members would be walking together, including members of the Diversity and Crime Prevention Unit & Community Support Units.

Uniformed police officers will also escort the parade and control traffic.

In a joint statement released May 27, between Pride Winnipeg and a number of LGBTTQ* community groups, the organization said officers will be free to represent the Winnipeg Police Service by wearing WPS branded clothing or carrying banners. However, police cruisers and uniformed officers will not be part of the parade.

Darrel Nadeau, vice-president of governance for Pride Winnipeg, said they are happy police will be represented. "They're definitely welcome and we encourage them to walk as a group, either with a banner or with T-shirts, just not in uniform," he said.

PARADE ROUTE

For many who inquired, this will be the parade route tomorrow starting at 11am, right after the 10am Pride Rally! pic.twitter.com/WqMzphW7YU — Pride Winnipeg (@PrideWinnipeg) June 4, 2017

St. Mary Avenue will be completely closed off between Kennedy Street and Memorial Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During that same time, Smith Street will be shut down from Broadway to Portage Avenue, northbound Osborne Street will be closed from Broadway to Memorial, and northbound Memorial will be closed from Osborne to Portage.

In addition, Portage will be shut down from Memorial to Main Street, and Main will be completely closed from Portage to St. Mary.

William Stephenson Way will be completely closed from Main Street to Israel Asper Way.

The city is encouraging motorists to use alternate routes and allow for extra travel time.

With files from Sarah Plowman