Several major downtown streets will be closed on Sunday to accommodate the Winnipeg Pride Parade.

St. Mary Avenue will be completely closed off between Kennedy Street and Memorial Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During that same time, Smith Street will be shut down from Broadway to Portage Avenue, northbound Osborne Street will be closed from Broadway to Memorial, and northbound Memorial will be closed from Osborne to Portage.

In addition, Portage will be shut down from Memorial to Main Street, and Main will be completely closed from Portage to St. Mary.

William Stephenson Way will be completely closed from Main Street to Israel Asper Way.

The city is encouraging motorists to use alternate routes and allow for extra travel time.