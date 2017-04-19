Featured
Pride Winnipeg unveils theme for 2017 festival
The Pride Flag is unfurled on the steps of the Legislative Building during a rally ahead of the Pride Parade through downtown Winnipeg on Sunday, June 5, 2016.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, April 19, 2017 7:10AM CST
This year’s Pride festival will have the theme "Resurgence: Taking Back Space".
Organizers of the 30th Annual Winnipeg Pride Festival will officially launch the theme tonight at a free event at the West End Cultural Centre.
The theme is meant to be a reminder of the strides the LGBTQ community has made, but also a call to action to make sure the advocacy keeps moving forward.
The Pride Winnipeg 30th Anniversary Festival runs from May 26 to June 4.
