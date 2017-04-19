

This year’s Pride festival will have the theme "Resurgence: Taking Back Space".

Organizers of the 30th Annual Winnipeg Pride Festival will officially launch the theme tonight at a free event at the West End Cultural Centre.

The theme is meant to be a reminder of the strides the LGBTQ community has made, but also a call to action to make sure the advocacy keeps moving forward.

The Pride Winnipeg 30th Anniversary Festival runs from May 26 to June 4.