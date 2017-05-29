Featured
Prince William talks of sadness that family can't meet Diana
Diana, Princess of Wales, enjoys a ride on the Maid of Mist in Niagara Falls, Ont., in this Oct., 1991, photo, with her sons Prince Harry, then 7, and Prince William, then 9. (Source: Hans Deryk/The Canadian Press)
Published Monday, May 29, 2017 7:11AM CST
LONDON - Prince William says he is sad his wife and two young children can't meet his late mother, Princess Diana.
In an interview with the magazine British GQ, the heir to the throne opened up about his feelings about his mother's 1997 death in a Paris car crash.
William told the magazine he would have liked having his mother's advice and for her to meet his wife, Kate, and to see her grandchildren grow up.
Diana died long before 3-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who recently turned 2, were born.
The interview with former Tony Blair spin doctor Alastair Campbell focuses on William's strong support for charities working on mental health issues.
William says his chief goal is "smashing" the taboo surrounding mental health discussions.
