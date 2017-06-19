Featured
Pritchard Ave. death a homicide: police
Police said it happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday night at a home in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue.
Published Monday, June 19, 2017
Last Updated Monday, June 19, 2017
Winnipeg Police Service have confirmed a death on Pritchard Avenue is a homicide.
Police said it happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday night at a home in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue. Officers were still on scene Monday morning.
Police have not confirmed if anyone has been taken into custody.
