It appears there will be no service reductions on any bus routes in Winnipeg, but drivers are the ones who will pay to maintain the service.

Mayor Brian Bowman is proposing changes to the city budget that recommended trimming service on up to 22 transit routes.

Instead the Mayor said parking, already set to go up a dollar per hour, will be increased another 50 cents to pay for the bus budget.

The transit cuts were on the table as the city deals with flat funding levels from the province.

There is no amendment to alter the proposed 25 cent fare hike, but another change would see reduced fares for low income bus riders studied.

The Mayor is also advocating a new library project in south Winnipeg be cancelled in favour of a new recreation campus in the same area.