Manitoba wants to make sure doctors and nurses aren’t punished if they choose not to participate in an assisted dying case because of their convictions.

Proposed provincial legislation would prohibit disciplinary or employment sanctions against someone for refusing to help someone die. A regulatory body would not be able to force members to participate either.

Under federal legislation, medical professionals are already under no obligation to provide medical assistance.

“This bill supports the collaborative work we have been doing since medical assistance in dying was legalized. We do not have standards that require an RN to provide or assist in medical assistance in dying. RNs may choose not to participate…” said Katherine Stansfield from the College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba.