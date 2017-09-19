A cash crunch is forcing Winnipeg to potentially cancel a major pedestrian and cycling bridge.

A new report says the city should only move ahead with seven of 15 projects on a list eligible for federal money because of an assumption no provincial funding will flow.

The $12.5 million dollar walkway over Bidhop Grandin at Pembina Highway is on the chopping block along with transit equipment and vehicles.

The report says the city should go after federal funding for the remaining items worth $35 million.

That includes protected bike lanes, sewer work and a BRT master plan.

The report says the projects were prioritized based on federal criteria for funding and a cost benefit analysis.