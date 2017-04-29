

CTV Winnipeg





A small group gathered outside the Victoria General Hospital Saturday afternoon campaigning to keep its emergency room open.

Earlier this month, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority announced plans to close three of Winnipeg’s emergency rooms, including Victoria Hospital's.

The plan is to transform it into an urgent care centre and centralise emergency rooms at Health Sciences Centre, St. Boniface Hospital and the Grace Hospital.

The province and the WRHA has said the plan will improve patient care, but those at the rally think otherwise.

"It'll affect the people living outside of the city, bordering this area. This hospital is the quickest way for them to get help when they are in an emergency situation," said Mohamed Alli.

Protesters said they're also against the closure of emergency rooms at Concordia and Seven Oaks hospitals.