Staff and kids from Saint Boniface Garderie des Bambins marched to the Manitoba legislature on Wednesday in an effort to raise awareness on childcare funding.

The French-language daycare said it is running a deficit and is in danger of closing.

It said it has received operating grants from the province for only 16 of the 35 children at the centre, which the government said amounts to $67,000 annually.

“When the centre moved into a larger facility, it created 24 new spaces without government direction or funding approval,” said a government spokesperson in an email to CTV News. “ELCC (Early Learning and Child Care program) notified the centre the 24 unfunded spaces would be placed on a waitlist for funding and may be considered when funding becomes available.”

The spokesperson added there is no timetable for when more funds might be available, and that some of the money could come from a “bilateral funding plan with the federal government.”

The daycare said they are licensed to hold up to 40 kids.