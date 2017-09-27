You might have to wait a little while longer for a cab in Winnipeg Wednesday.

Several drivers are at Winnipeg City Hall raising concerns about ride sharing services like Uber that could roll into Winnipeg.

As a result the Winnipeg Airports Authority has been told taxis will be on a skeleton service.

To mitigate wait times the airport is providing a free shuttle downtown and rental van service.

Councillors Ross Eadie and Russ Wyatt are tabling a motion at city council today for the creation of an industry working group to assist Winnipeg in developing ride sharing regulations.

Eadie says any new bylaw must outline a level playing field between cabs and Uber.

Last week Mayor Brian Bowman urged provincial legislators to pass proposed legislation that would allow ride sharing in Winnipeg.