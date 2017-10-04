Featured
Protests planned at Manitoba legislature Wednesday
Student groups plan to protest today at the Manitoba legislature over plans to ease restrictions on annual tuition increases at colleges and universities.
The legislature reconvenes this afternoon with a new opposition leader.
The Opposition New Democrats are expected to focus on health-care changes, including the closure of three of Winnipeg's six hospital emergency rooms.
The Progressive Conservative government has promised to reduce the deficit.