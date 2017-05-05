

CTV Winnipeg





Two Conservative MPs plan to travel to Emerson, Man. to ask Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take new action to deal with migrants walking across the border.

Provencher MP Ted Falk and Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel, along with Emerson-Franklin Reeve Greg Janzen, will hold a joint press conference Friday morning at the former Emerson/Noyes border crossing.

Falk, whose riding includes Emerson, has criticized the federal government for its handling of the situation, as hundreds of migrants have illegally crossed the border seeking asylum.

Last month, Canadian Border Services Agency announced 170 asylum seekers were apprehended entering Manitoba in March.

Falk has accused the asylum seekers of “jumping the queue” and taking advantage of Canada’s generosity. He has called on the government to “close the loophole” that he says encourages people to cross the border in fields and ditches, rather than at official crossings.

Under the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement, refugee claimants must apply for asylum in whichever country they arrive in first, but it only applies to people who arrive at official entry points. Once they are on Canadian soil, they can apply for asylum in Canada, regardless of how they got into the country.