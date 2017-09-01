Featured
Province announces free provincial park entry for Labour Day weekend
Park vehicle permits are not required in provincial parks from today to Monday, September 4. Regular camping fees will still apply. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, September 1, 2017 10:26AM CST
The Manitoba government will once again offer free entry to provincial parks for the Labour Day long weekend.
“Free park entry weekends provide an opportunity for all Manitobans to enjoy our natural, cultural and historical sites in provincial parks,” Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires said in a release.
Park vehicle permits are not required in provincial parks from today to Monday, September 4. Regular camping fees will still apply.
Several provincial park campsites, cabins and yurts remain open through the fall, allowing campers to stay as late as Thanksgiving.