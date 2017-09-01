

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba government will once again offer free entry to provincial parks for the Labour Day long weekend.

“Free park entry weekends provide an opportunity for all Manitobans to enjoy our natural, cultural and historical sites in provincial parks,” Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires said in a release.

Park vehicle permits are not required in provincial parks from today to Monday, September 4. Regular camping fees will still apply.

Several provincial park campsites, cabins and yurts remain open through the fall, allowing campers to stay as late as Thanksgiving.