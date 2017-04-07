

Cameron MacLean, CTV Winnipeg





The provincial government is set to make a big announcement about changes to Manitoba’s health care system on Friday.

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Friday. He’ll be joined by senior representatives of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, as well as Dr. David Peachey, co-author of a report examining the province’s health system.

The report, “Provincial Clinical and Preventative Services Planning for Manitoba: Doing Things Differently and Better”, looks at the current state of health care in Manitoba and makes recommendations for the future.

Details of the announcement are scarce. On Monday, Premier Brian Pallister said it would be “pretty meaty” and that it would be subject to much debate.

Critics are concerned the province will close emergency rooms in Winnipeg, which the premier did not rule out.

A 2015 report commissioned by the previous NDP government recommended closing some community hospital emergency departments in Winnipeg and turning them into urgent care centres like Misericordia Health Centre.

The announcement comes ahead of the release of the provincial budget on April 11.

With files from Jeff Keele