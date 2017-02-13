Premier Brian Pallister confirmed the province is eyeing unpaid days off as an option to help tackle the $1 billion deficit, but said it would not apply to every government service.

Pallister made the comments Monday at a news conference.

The premier said some people have told him they like the idea of getting the time off. He suggested it would not include areas like emergency services.

In the 1990s, the introduction of so-called Filmon Fridays mandated civil servants take 10 unpaid days off a year.

Pallister also reiterated a call at the news conference for more health care funding from Ottawa.

The premier said the Trudeau government is offering an increase to transfers around 3 per cent, while Pallister said Manitoba and other provinces want around 5.2 per cent.