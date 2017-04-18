Featured
Province denies inquiry into Winnipeg police HQ scandal
Published Tuesday, April 18, 2017 5:04PM CST
The Pallister Government is officially saying no, for now, to a public inquiry into the Winnipeg police headquarters scandal.
Mayor Brian Bowman's office confirmed the premier wrote a letter denying the request.
The province has said it's reluctant to hold an inquiry while a criminal probe is ongoing.
RCMP are conducting an investigation into what it has called in court documents a multi-million dollar fraud.
The headquarters project is close to $80 million over budget.
