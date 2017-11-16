No stranger to flooding, Highway 75 has seen it's share of shut downs over the years.

It was closed for five weeks in 2009, and eight days in 2011, forcing truck traffic and other drivers to find a way around.

Trucker Brad Becker says in his business extra road time equals more fuel and money.

"Anytime you have to take a detour it causes problems, it causes delays, it's just a pain in the butt," said Becker.

In 2014 the previous NDP government pledged to flood proof 75, by building a higher bridge at Morris and raising the highway.

Now the Pallister government may be going in a different direction, possibly abandoning that plan for a cheaper option.

It's a disappointment for Morris Mayor Gavin Van Der Linde, who says when 75 closes businesses in town suffer.

"It pretty much shuts down the town for those weeks and doesn't help the local economy at all so keeping it open is essential," said Van Der Linde.

But the province says raising the bridge and the highway would cost $211 million in order to prevent additional flooding east of Morris.

"There is a concern you have to allow a lot of free water to flow so it's got to be a substantive bridge,' said Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler.

The alternative being considered would see traffic rerouted east of Morris during flooding using Provincial Road 246 as a detour. It would be upgraded to highway standards.

Schuler says traveling the detour would take about 15 minutes extra and still send traffic into Morris. The estimated cost is $100 million, less than half the price of raising 75.

"That extra hundred million dollars would be a little painful, we believe we've come up with a really good solution to keeping traffic and commerce flowing," said Schuler.

Morris's mayor says he understands the price difference is significant. Still, Van Der Linde worries about more than just his town.

"It's also a bigger picture than just the town, the province you know we have Centreport there we have the mid continental trade corridor there," he said.

Terry Shaw, executive director, Manitoba Trucking Association tells CTV News, while flood proofing Highway 75 is ideal, saving $100 million is food for thought. Shaw says that money could be used for other highway projects like underpasses and interchanges.

Trucker Brad Becker has his opinion -- spend the full amount.

"Keeping 75 open is the only alternative...no matter what the cost,” he said.

Schuler says the department will be getting public feedback on the detour option before moving ahead with construction.