Winnipeg’s mayor is raising concerns about funding for ambulance services.

Brian Bowman said he received a letter on Tuesday from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority that said the province is pulling out of a longstanding agreement on ambulance funding.

Bowman said the decision will effectively freeze funding at 2016 levels, leaving the city on the hook for millions of dollars to make up the shortfall.

"Like transit, the provincial government appears to have unilaterally decided to abandon a longstanding city/provincial cost-sharing agreement," said Bowman.

Under the agreement, users are responsible to pay 50 per cent of ambulance fees while the WRHA and city split the remaining costs at 25 per cent each.

Bowman said he’s seeking greater clarity on exactly how the move will affect the 2017 fiscal year.

He said the decision by the province will also have an effect on the 2018 fiscal year.

"I appreciate the need provincially to get their financial house in order, but this shouldn't be done by offloading services and costs to the City of Winnipeg and it shouldn't be done unilaterally,” said Bowman.

According to the WRHA, the city received around $20 million in ambulance funding in 2016.

Late Wednesday, the city said the projected shortfall for 2017 will be $2.5 million and $4.6 million for 2018.

A city spokesperson said it will decide how to deal with the shortfall in provincial ambulance funding over the next few weeks.

Health minister Kelvin Goertzen defended the decision, saying the city received a 27 per cent increase in ambulance funding between 2015 and 2016.

"What we've said in the letter is that we guarantee the funding from last year which was a significant increase from the year before and we'll continue to have discussions,” said Goertzen.