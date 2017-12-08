

The Canadian Press





Manitoba has launched a new five-year tourism strategy for the province's north with a goal of boosting the amount of dollars visitors generate to 151 million by 2022.

Right now, the province says tourism in Manitoba's north generates 116 million dollars a year.

Trade Minister Blaine Pederson, who announced the strategy in The Pas this morning, says the plan supports co-operation among partners in the tourism sector.

Travel Manitoba C-E-O Colin Ferguson notes visitors in the region tend to stay longer and spend more.