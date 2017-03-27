

CTV Winnipeg





The provincial government announced a new task force aimed at reducing wait times for emergency health care, surgeries and diagnostic procedures.

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced the new initiative Monday. He said current, lengthy wait times in the province are unacceptable.

“Recent studies and reports, including the Peachey report on clinical services commissioned by the previous government, have demonstrated clearly that timely access to diagnostic services is a key factor in reducing waits for care,” he said.

Wayne Elhard has been named chair of the task force. According the province, he has worked as a broadcaster, in agriculture sales and as an MLA in Saskatchewan from 1999 to 2016. He is currently a consultant in the private sector focusing on trade, transportation and government relations.

Health care providers and members of the public will also work on the steering committee and sub-committees, with a focus on emergency room wait times.

A public survey will also be open on April 3 and public consultations will be held across the province. The first public meetings about emergency services will be:

Hamiota – April 3, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Hamiota and District Sports Complex, 200 Maple Dr. E.

Dauphin – April 4, 6:30 to 9 p.m., St. Viator’s Roman Catholic Church, 307 Whitmore Ave E.

Swan River – April 5, 1:30 to 4 p.m., Swan River War Veterans Community Hall, 119 Sixth Ave. N.

The Pas – April 6, 1:30 to 4 p.m., Royal Canadian Legion Branch 19, Four Veterans Way (behind the Wescana Inn); and

Thompson – Friday, April 7, 2 to 4:30 p.m., multi-purpose room, Vale Regional Community Centre, 274 Thompson Dr. S.

Additional meetings will be held on other topics later in April, the province said.

Anyone who wants to attend but has special accessibility requirements can phone in toll-free at 1-855-259-9670 or email WTRTF@gov.mb.ca.